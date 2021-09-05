Watch
News

Actions

Previously convicted felon found guilty in 1992 Virginia Beach cold case sexual assault

items.[0].image.alt
News 3
10-year-old gets called for jury duty
Posted at 2:18 PM, Sep 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-05 14:18:01-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A 65-year-old man and convicted felon was found guilty of forcible sodomy, abduction with the intent to defile and robbery in connection with a 1992 Virginia Beach sexual assault case.

According to court documents, at 8 p.m. on November 6, 1992, Ronny Jernigan abducted and sexually assaulted a 21-year-old woman as she left a Video Express store in the city.

Documents say Jernigan grabbed the woman from behind, held a knife to her throat and forced her into her car. Jernigan then drove her to a nearby parking lot, took her driver's license and credit cards and sexually assaulted her before driving away in her vehicle.

A Physical Evidence Recovery Kit (PERK) was taken after the woman went to a local hospital. That kit was tested in November 2016, and a DNA profile was created that matched a sample of Jernigan's DNA.

Jernigan has a lengthy record dating back to 1975 in multiple states. His prior convictions include homicide-manslaughter, aggravated assault with a weapon, armed robbery, robbery, carrying aconcealed weapon, possession of marijuana and larceny.

Jernigan will be sentenced on December 13, 2021.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections