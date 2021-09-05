Previously convicted felon found guilty in 1992 Virginia Beach cold case sexual assault

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A 65-year-old man and convicted felon was found guilty of forcible sodomy, abduction with the intent to defile and robbery in connection with a 1992 Virginia Beach sexual assault case.

According to court documents, at 8 p.m. on November 6, 1992, Ronny Jernigan abducted and sexually assaulted a 21-year-old woman as she left a Video Express store in the city.

Documents say Jernigan grabbed the woman from behind, held a knife to her throat and forced her into her car. Jernigan then drove her to a nearby parking lot, took her driver's license and credit cards and sexually assaulted her before driving away in her vehicle.

A Physical Evidence Recovery Kit (PERK) was taken after the woman went to a local hospital. That kit was tested in November 2016, and a DNA profile was created that matched a sample of Jernigan's DNA.

Jernigan has a lengthy record dating back to 1975 in multiple states. His prior convictions include homicide-manslaughter, aggravated assault with a weapon, armed robbery, robbery, carrying aconcealed weapon, possession of marijuana and larceny.

Jernigan will be sentenced on December 13, 2021.