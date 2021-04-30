'Princess for a Day' empowerment program teaches etiquette, confidence

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Princess for a Day, an empowerment program for girls, had to take a step back during the pandemic.

But after a 14-month break, they're ready for royalty to return.

The program teaches girls from ages 3 to 17 about etiquette and developing confidence.

Starting Saturday, May 1, the girls will meet once a month with a final red carpet event in July where they'll be crowned 'Princess for a Day.'

"It gives them that encouragement, that empowerment that they need, to know that no matter how tall they are, no matter how thin they are, that they are still amazing just the way they are," said executive director Coressa Williams. "That's the important piece to internalize - the greatness that's already within them."

Saturday's event will be at the Crowne Plaza in Virginia Beach.

For information on pricing, times and how to register, click here.

