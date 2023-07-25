NewsProblem Solvers Actions Facebook Tweet Email Can we solve a problem for you? Let us know! Prev Next WTKR News 3 By: Web Staff Posted at 1:04 PM, Jul 25, 2023 and last updated 2023-07-25 13:24:54-04 Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Report a typo Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information. now signed up to receive the Headlines Newsletter. Click here to manage all Newsletters Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV