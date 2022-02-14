Proposed legislation could create new mental health resources for Veterans/service members focusing on suicide prevention

NEWPORT NEWS, Va.— It could be some promising news for Virginia veterans who battle mental health issues. Proposed legislation is aiming to focus on a bill that would create new suicide prevention to help veterans with mental health.

The legislation introduced by Delegate Anne Ferrell Tata will focus on creating a suicide prevention coordinator position in Virginia. News3 caught up with a Vietnam veteran who says this is long overdue.

Ron Curtis, Vietnam Veteran said "Some veterans feel neglected. They feel like they've been pushed into a corner and say okay you've been in the military that's it."

"It’s partly why the Joint Leadership Council of Veterans Service Organizations (JLC) joined with Delegate Anne Ferrell Tata to introduce legislation that will create a coordinator to focus on mental health screenings for those who have served.

Denice Williams, JLC Chair said "Dedicated to providing training, prevention, and really some resources for the service members or veterans and for military families."

"In 2019 there were 188 veteran Suicides in Virginia – that’s according to the most recent report from the U.D Department of Veterans Affairs.

"PTSD, depression and anxiety is real. It's very real and there's no age limit to it" said Williams.

Leaders said the legislation comes at a critical time, especially with many people battling with the added stressors of COVID-19. One Vietnam Veteran talked to us about his mental battles.

"The least little thing can trigger my PTSD, and my whole attitude can flip" said Curtis.

Leading Curtis to turn to alcohol in his past.

" I never did drugs, but I tried to drink my problems away. I've been locked up so many times in the VA Hospital in the mental ward, they put a sign on my door saying this room belongs to Ron Curtis" said Curtis.

"Turning his pain into power, Ron Curtis is now an advocate for service members and Veterans battling with mental health crises, and hopes the bill's passage is a priority this legislative session."

" I'm happy to help another Veteran. If I can get one Veteran saved without commiting suicide I'll fell a lot better" said Curtis.

The legislation passed the House of Delegates earlier this month, and it was referred to a Senate Committee last week.

