Proposed Norfolk budget includes $5 million for flood mitigation projects

NORFOLK, Va. - It doesn't take much rain or wind to cause flooding in Norfolk, and that's why City Manager Chip Filer is proposing funding a number of projects to address flooding in his 2024 budget.

The proposal includes $5 million for projects in neighborhoods to mitigate flooding.

The projects are:



East Ocean View Drainage

Overbook/Coleman Place Drainage

Glenwood Park Drainage

Glenrock Drainage

Chesapeake Boulevard Drainage

Sylvan Street and Walnut Hill Street

Bruce's Park Drainage

Lowery Road Drainage

"We must remain committed to these small, but meaningful flooding projects as we move forward with flood maintenance in the city," said Filer.

In addition, the city is in the midst of a $2.6 billion project to address flooding in the most vulnerable areas, like the Hague, and areas around the Elizabeth River.

The funding is coming from the state, and federal government, and requires a $93 million local match each year.

It includes eight miles of flood walls, one mile of levees, 11 tide gates, and ten pump stations.

While city leaders believe the project is very much needed to protect Norfolk, it does put a strain on determining which other projects to fund.

"It has been challenging recognizing that we may have $93 million that we have to allocate for the flood wall for the next decade, so that puts a threshold for additional capital projects and additional debt we can issue for other projects, so we're trying to be very meaningful in how we issue debt for other projects," said Filer.

Councilmembers are reviewing the budget proposal and are scheduled to vote in May.