Prosecution to continue to present evidence in Lamont Johnson trial

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Prosecutors will continue to present their case during the second day of the Lamont Johnson murder trial on Wednesday.

Prosecutors said they plan to call police officers and an FBI agent to the stand during the trial.

Johnson is charged with second degree murder and is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend Bellamy Gamboa in 2018.

On Tuesday, both sides presented their opening statements following jury selection.

Prosecutors showed jurors videos of Johnson confessing to killing Gamboa and putting her body in a dumpster. Johnson has previously said he was coerced by police into making the confession.

The defense told jurors that Johnson is presumed innocent and said the prosecution has to prove beyond a reasonable doubt Johnson murdered Gamboa.

As the first witness for the prosecution, Gamboa's father took the stand and cried as he looked at a picture of her with her children.

Emmanuel Gamboa testified he has not heard from Gamboa since 2018. Prosecutors said his and other testimony was meant to prove Gamboa is in fact dead because her body has never been recovered.

During opening statements, prosecutors said Gamboa's body was taken from the dumpster and unknowingly taken to a trash facility in Portsmouth where it was incinerated.

