Menu

Watch
News

Actions

Prosecutors ask court to jail Proud Boys leader before trial

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
John Locher/AP
A right-wing demonstrator, right, gestures toward a counter protester as members of the Proud Boys and other right-wing demonstrators rally on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Who are the Proud Boys? And how did they respond to Trump's call to 'stand by?'
Who are the Proud Boys? And how did they respond to Trump's call to 'stand by?'
Election 2020 Debate Race
Posted at 5:22 PM, Mar 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-27 17:23:00-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors are urging a judge to order a North Carolina man jailed while awaiting trial on charges he plotted with other members of the far-right Proud Boys group to storm the U.S. Capitol to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s electoral victory.

Justice Department prosecutors said in a court filing on Friday that 33-year-old Charles Donohoe played a key role in organizing a violent assault on the Capitol and celebrated online after the attack.

The Marine Corps veteran was arrested on March 17 in North Carolina after he and three other alleged Proud Boys leaders were indicted on conspiracy charges.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Safely Back to School

State of Education