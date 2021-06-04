Prostitution complaints at Virginia Beach massage parlor lead to charges, seizure of $7K

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Vice detectives with the Virginia Beach Police Department's Special Investigations unit are looking into complaints that a local massage parlor employee is using the business for prostitution purposes.

The business is the Golden Sunny Massage Parlor located at 309 Aragona Boulevard.

On Thursday, officials obtained and executed a search warrant, which resulted in the seizure of more than $7,000 in U.S. currency.

Additionally, 52-year-old Xue Aifang of Flushing, New York, was charged with prostitution and frequenting a bawdy place, both of which are Class 1 misdemeanors in Virginia.

The investigation remains ongoing, and there is no further information.

Stay with News 3 for updates.