Prostitution complaints at Virginia Beach massage parlor lead to charges, seizure of $7K

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Vice detectives with the Virginia Beach Police Department's Special Investigations unit are looking into complaints that a local massage parlor employee is using the business for prostitution purposes.
The business is the Golden Sunny Massage Parlor located at 309 Aragona Boulevard.
On Thursday, officials obtained and executed a search warrant, which resulted in the seizure of more than $7,000 in U.S. currency.
Additionally, 52-year-old Xue Aifang of Flushing, New York, was charged with prostitution and frequenting a bawdy place, both of which are Class 1 misdemeanors in Virginia.
The investigation remains ongoing, and there is no further information.