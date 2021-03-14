Protesters in Chesapeake call for Wells Fargo to stop funding Mountain Valley Pipeline

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Protesters were out in Chesapeake Saturday asking Wells Fargo to stop funding the Mountain Valley Pipeline.

The pipeline is being built in Western Virginia and is being funded in part by Wells Fargo, Bank of America, and Chase among others.

News 3 was told that Wells Fargo is giving one of the largest sums.

Protesters tell News 3 the pipeline will have any negative environmental and social impacts. They say they also plan to protest other companies funding the pipeline.

We've reached out to Wells Fargo for a statement and are waiting the hear back.