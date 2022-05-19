Public health alert issued for specific Great Value Ready-to-Eat Ham product

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert for ready-to-eat (RTE) ham product because the product may not be fully cooked due to underprocessing.

A recall was not requested because it is believed that the product is no longer available for consumers to purchase, but the FSIS still wants to warn those who may have the product already to not consume.

The RTE, sliced Black Forest Ham item was produced by Plumrose USA, doing business as Swift Prepared Foods, a Council Bluffs, Iowa establishment, from April 28, 2022 through May 1, 2022.

The following product is subject to the public health alert: 1-lb resealable plastic packages containing “Great Value Black Forest Ham Water Added” with a “BEST IF USED BY 07/15/22” date.

The product subject to this public health alert bears establishment number “EST. 26C” inside the USDA mark of inspection. This item was shipped to Walmart stores in Illinois, Indiana and Ohio.

The problem was discovered when the firm identified product that did not appear to be fully cooked, which prompted the establishment to perform an investigation and notify FSIS of their findings that the ham was underprocessed.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday.

Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.