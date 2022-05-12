Publix grocery store to open at Planters Station in Suffolk

Publix Super Markets announced that it will open a new store location in Suffolk.

According to a spokesperson for Publix, Publix at Planters Station will open at the southwest corner of Godwin Boulevard and Kings Fork Road.

The new store will be approximately 45,000 square feet.

An opening time frame has yet to be established.

Suffolk Mayor Mike Duman said in March that he was "reasonably sure" a Publix grocery store would be built in the city, with a property in central Suffolk being rezoned early in the year to prepare.

“I’m very excited that Publix has made the decision to come to central Suffolk, it’s indicative of anticipating central growth and development," Duman said. "It's huge for us."