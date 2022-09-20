Puerto Rican community leader collects supplies to help island affected by hurricane

Scroll to the bottom for a Spanish translation.

Much of Puerto Rico is still without power as it continues to deal with torrential rain and flooding after Hurricane Fiona pounded the island.

We spoke with Puerto Ricans in the U.S. territory.

Depending on where in Puerto Rico people might be, there are pockets of torrential flooding, loss of electricity, and so far two people have died.

This hurricane happened nearly five years to the day Hurricane Maria ravaged the island.

Hurricane Fiona wiped out power to most of the island before moving onto the Dominican Republic Monday morning.

Brown water is rushing through the streets, and into homes. Hundreds had to be rescued by emergency crews.

They're not in the clear just yet, Boricuas still remain almost entirely under flash flood or flood warnings. The intense rain is expected to produce more mudslides and catastrophic flooding.

Fiona's blow was made even more devastating because Puerto Rico has yet to recover from Hurricane Maria, which killed nearly 3,000 people and destroyed the power grid in 2017.

We spoke to one Puerto Rican who tells us he's still without water and that it hasn't stopped raining in two days.

Luckily, he was able to go to his mother-in-law's, whose power was restored earlier Monday, to charge his phone and speak with us.

He tells us the Puerto Rican people are banding together, and just like before, they will come back even stronger.

“We have had some tough years, but I also see the positive side as well. Historically, we have been hit hard, but we always get ahead and get back on our feet because the nature of the Puerto Rican is very positive and supportive-we help each other. It’s been a strong blow, but we as a people know that we can overcome it," community leader Luis Daniel Rosario says.

Officials warn it could be days before power is restored to most of the island. Luis Daniel says he will be collecting food, clothing, other goods and supplies, and even monetary donations for the people affected by the hurricane through his organization 'Ayudanos Ayudar,' which in English translates to "help us help."

He said you can message him directly on Facebook or Instagram, and he can help you coordinate that way.

Spanish Translation:

Gran parte de Puerto Rico sigue sin electricidad mientras continúa lidiando con lluvias torrenciales e inundaciones después de que el huracán Fiona azotara la isla.

Hay zonas de inundaciones torrenciales, pérdidas de electricidad, y hasta ahora dos personas que han fallecido.

Y este huracán ocurriendo casi exactamente cinco años después de que el huracán maría devastara la isla.

El huracán Fiona dejó sin electricidad a la mayor parte de la isla antes de avanzar hacia la república dominicana esta mañana.

El agua marrón corrió por las calles, entrando en las casas. Cientos de personas han tenido que ser rescatadas por los equipos de socorro.

Y aún no están fuera de peligro.

Los boricuas aún permanecen casi en su totalidad bajo advertencias de inundaciones, y se espera que las intensas lluvias produzcan más deslaves e inundaciones catastróficas.

El golpe de Fiona se hizo aún más devastadora porque puerto rico aún no se ha recuperado del huracán maría, que mató a casi 3 mil personas y destruyo la red eléctrica en el 2017.

Hablamos con un puertorriqueño en san juan que nos cuenta que sigue sin electricidad.

Contándonos que no ha dejado de llover en dos días.

Por suerte pudo ir a casa de su suegra, a quien le restauraron la luz hoy mismo, para cargar su teléfono y así poder hablar con nosotros.

Nos dice que el pueblo puertorriqueño se está uniendo y que, al igual que antes, volverá con más fuerza.

“Han sido unos años fuertes, pero ahí yo vengo a la parte positiva también,” dijo Luis Daniel Rosario desde San Juan.

“Nos ha tocado históricamente unos cantazos intensos, pero siempre, salimos adelante y nos levantamos porque la personalidad del puertorriqueño es muy alegre, es solidario, nosotros nos ayudamos. Ha sido un golpe fuerte, pero nosotros como pueblo sabemos que lo podemos manejar.”

Las autoridades advierten que podrían pasar días antes de que se pueda restaurar la electricidad en la mayor parte de la isla.

Luis Daniel dice que estará recolectando alimentos, ropa, otros bienes y suministros, e incluso donaciones monetarias para las personas afectadas por el huracán a través de su organización "Ayúdanos Ayudar."

Dijo que pueden enviarle un mensaje directamente en su Facebook o Instagram, y él puede ayudarles a coordinar de esa manera.

