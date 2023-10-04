Pugpalooza is here; 300 pugs from across the country come to Virginia Beach, Hampton

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Pugs from across the country made their way to Hampton Roads this week to take part in two dog shows held by Pug Dog Club of America.

The dogs will be competing for 'Best in Show' at the Founder's Inn and Spa in Virginia Beach. They'll also compete in an agility, rally, and obedience competitions done at the Merrimac Dog Training Club in Hampton.

"They have jumps, we have tunnels, they learn to weave through poles, and basically listen to the commands that the handler is giving them," Kathy Routten, the agility show chairman, said.

John Hood The week long competition happened in Hampton and Virginia Beach

Members of the Old Dominion Pug Club helped bring the national competition to Hampton Roads this year.

"It's the one time of the year when you only have Pugs, and everyone has the same love for the breed of dog we all share in common," Routten said. "It's just something people look forward to each year and fly across the country for."

Routten said Pugs from as far as California flew out to partake.

John Hood

While the agility tests are done for the week, you can still make your way to the dog show at the Founders Inn on Thursday at 11 a.m., Friday at 10:30 a.m., and Saturday at 9:30 a.m.