Pungo Strawberry Festival canceled for 2022 due to 'unforeseen circumstances'

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Pungo Strawberry Festival will not be held in 2022.

Strawberry Festival organizers said on Facebook that the decision to cancel was made due to "unforeseen circumstances and the time constraints to resolve the issues."

The festival's organizers said they will work on resolutions for the 2023 festival.

This is the third year in a row the festival has been canceled, with organizers sitting out 2020 and 2021's festivals due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Pungo Strawberry Festival is a nonprofit organization staffed by volunteers. Since it began in 1984, its attendance has grown to more than 80,000 attendees.

It was scheduled to take place on Memorial Day weekend.