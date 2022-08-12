Puppies born as Portsmouth and Chesapeake Fire respond to residential fire

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Fire and Rescue along with Chesapeake Fire responded to a residential structure fire early Friday morning, August 12, 2022.

Crews responded to a fire at 702 Dorset Ave.

Upon arrival, crews found heavy fire in the front of the residence and made an aggressive interior attack.

Authorities say the occupant of the house was outside when crews arrived to battle the fire. The person remained on scene due to a dog having puppies. The puppies were unaffected by the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The cause is still under investigation by Portsmouth Fire Marshals.