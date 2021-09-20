Purple Hearts Reunited to return Purple Heart to great-niece of WWI soldier in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. - Purple Hearts Reunited will be returning the items of 13 World War 1, World War 2, and Korean War Veterans throughout DC, Virginia, and Baltimore this upcoming week.

This non-profit foundation returns medals of valor to veterans or their families in order to honor their sacrifice to the nation.

On September 21 at noon, Purple Hearts Reunited will present 2LT Robert Green's Purple Heart to Keegan, the Director of the Military Aviation Museum in Virginia Beach.

2LT Robert L Green served with the 500th Squadron of the 345th Bomb Group. Two weeks from the end of the war on July 30, 1945, on a mission to destroy a Japanese naval radar tower, the plane was hit by flak and crashed into a mountain. There were no survivors.

On September 21 at 3 p.m., the organization will present PFC Frederick Henry Gates, who served with HQ Co, 305th Infantry Regiment, Purple Heart to his great-niece Laura.

He was severely wounded on October 27, 1918, leaving him 50% disabled from his service in WWI.

The ceremony will take place at her home in Norfolk.