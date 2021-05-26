Push Comedy Theater to hold grand re-opening after months of struggling due to pandemic

NORFOLK, Va. - It's been a rough road for businesses throughout Hampton Roads during the pandemic but restrictions are beginning to ease and people are getting back out there.

News 3 met up with the co-owner of Push Comedy Theater and professional comic Brad McMurran to talk about how they are moving forward as their calendar begins to fill back up with upcoming shows.

They have a grand re-opening scheduled for Friday, June 4.

“We have some life in us after all. I do I think it's nice to be able to get things moving again and the momentum starting to come back,” said McMurran.

They shared the video of their upcoming show - The Unusual Suspects: An Improvised Murder Mystery. McMurran said it was very difficult during the pandemic for those in the theater industry especially when at times there didn’t feel like there was an end in sight.

McMurran said they’ve had a few events outside where people were socially distanced. He said it’s been magical watching people socialize again.

“The Virginia ham in me wants everybody to come see you and the thing but we're learning very quickly is that you're kind of the second event,” said McMurran, “The first event is being around people, so it's really kind of cool to watch that. It's kind of lovely for the human spirit to really feel like we're all part of a community, laughing again.”

