Queen Bee LLC voluntarily recalls over 50 candy products due to undeclared ingredients

Queen Bee LLC voluntarily recalls over 50 candy products

LOVELL, WY - Queen Bee LLC (Lovell, WY) issued a voluntary recall of candy products purchased within the last year on April 28, 2022.

According to the FDA, the voluntary recall is due to various honey caramel candy products and chocolates possibly containing undeclared allergens including tree nuts and dairy (milk).

The impacted products were sold at Queen Bee Gardens and were also distributed via retail, wholesale, and direct sales nationwide with production dates through April 26, 2022.

The Wyoming Department of Agriculture is working with the facility to contact retailers across the state to remove the affected products from their shelves and has been actively tracking products from this recall.

The undeclared tree nut allergen issue was identified as part of a result of a routine food safety inspection and the incorrectly labeled milk and tree nut allergen was the result of a label review.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to Tree Nuts (macadamia nuts, coconut, pecans, walnuts, almonds, and cashews) and dairy (milk) may risk serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Below are the affected products and their respective PLU codes:

Consumers who purchased any recalled products at Queen Bee Gardens can bring the affected product into the store for a full refund.