Rabid fox found in Virginia Beach now dead

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A rabid fox that was found in the 3800 block of Charity Neck Road last week is now dead, the City of Virginia Beach announced.

The fox was found in the area on September 10.

If you or anyone in your household, including your pets, have been exposed to any stray or wild animals in the last few weeks, you are advised to contact your physician or the health department at 757-518-2700.

A rabid fox, now deceased, was found on 3800 block of Charity Neck Rd. on Sept. 10. If anyone in your household, including your pet, has had any exposure to stray or wild animals in this area within the past few weeks, please contact your physician or the Health Dept at 518-2700. pic.twitter.com/qtre9xF3hw — Virginia Beach (@CityofVaBeach) September 16, 2021

Download the News 3 app for updates.