Rabid fox found in Virginia Beach now dead

Posted at 5:05 PM, Sep 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-16 17:05:53-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A rabid fox that was found in the 3800 block of Charity Neck Road last week is now dead, the City of Virginia Beach announced.

The fox was found in the area on September 10.

If you or anyone in your household, including your pets, have been exposed to any stray or wild animals in the last few weeks, you are advised to contact your physician or the health department at 757-518-2700.

