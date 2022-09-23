Rabid raccoon captured in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A rabid raccoon has been found in Newport News.

The Peninsula Health District is advising the community that a captured raccoon tested positive for rabies on Friday.

The raccoon was found in the area of Gwynn Circle and Linbrook Drive in Newport News.

If you see wildlife and suspect rabies please contact the Peninsula Health District at 757-594-7340. During after hours, please contact Newport News Animal Control at 757-595-7387.

Residents are reminded to report all exposures, enjoy wildlife from a distance and make sure that family pets are vaccinated. State law requires that dogs and cats be vaccinated between 3 and 4 months of age and thereafter to maintain protection against rabies.