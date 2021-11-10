Watch
Rabid raccoon found dead in Virginia Beach

Gerald Herbert/AP
A raccoon (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Raccoon
Posted at 6:16 PM, Nov 10, 2021
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A raccoon with rabies was found dead in the 1600 block of Mill Landing Road in Virginia Beach Wednesday, health officials say.

If you or anyone in your household, including your pets, have been exposed to any stray or wild animals in this area in the last few weeks, you are advised to contact your physician or the health department at 518-2700.

