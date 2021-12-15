Watch
News

Actions

Rabid raccoon found dead in Virginia Beach on S Lynnhaven Road

items.[0].image.alt
Gerald Herbert/AP
A raccoon (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Raccoon
Posted at 3:22 PM, Dec 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-15 15:22:11-05

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A rabid raccoon was found dead on South Lynnhaven Road.

The dead rabid raccoon was found in the 500 block of South Lynnhaven Road on Tuesday.

The Virginia Beach Health Department warns residents of the rabid raccoon. If anyone, including pets, has had any exposure to stray or wild animals in this area within the past few weeks, contact your physician or the Health Dept. at 518-2700.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo.png

Positively Hampton Roads

Give to the Holiday Helpers campaign