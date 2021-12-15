Rabid raccoon found dead in Virginia Beach on S Lynnhaven Road

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A rabid raccoon was found dead on South Lynnhaven Road.

The dead rabid raccoon was found in the 500 block of South Lynnhaven Road on Tuesday.

The Virginia Beach Health Department warns residents of the rabid raccoon. If anyone, including pets, has had any exposure to stray or wild animals in this area within the past few weeks, contact your physician or the Health Dept. at 518-2700.