Rabid raccoon found in Portsmouth neighborhood after attacked by dogs

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The Portsmouth Health Department reports that a rabid raccoon was found in the Hosiers Oak Neighborhood.

On November 4, the Portsmouth Bureau of Animal Control responded to a call regarding an altercation between two domestic dogs and a raccoon in the Hosiers Oak Neighborhood.

The dogs reportedly attacked and killed the raccoon, which was sent to the lab for rabies virus testing.

On Wednesday, the Portsmouth Health Department was notified that the raccoon tested positive for rabies. Officials are working with the involved dogs and have notified residents.

Residents and visitors should take the following steps to prevent families and pets from being exposed to rabies: