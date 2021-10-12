Raccoon found in Chesapeake resident's backyard tests positive for rabies

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - The Chesapeake Health Department recently received confirmation that a raccoon tested positive for rabies.

The raccoon was located in the Woodards Mill neighborhood in the backyard of someone's home on October 4.

Rabies is a deadly disease caused by a virus that attacks the nervous system. It kills almost any mammal or human that gets sick from it. The rabies virus is mainly in the saliva and brain of rabid animals. It can be transmitted through a bite or getting saliva or brain tissue in a wound, eye, nose or mouth.

Rabies is rare in currently vaccinated animals and is highly preventable in people.

“An animal exposure is a serious medical event, for which prompt evaluation is critical. A prompt assessment will lead to timely response which may include observation or testing of an animal, and when necessary, rabies vaccinations. Rabies is highly preventable if vaccine is given early and as recommended. Unfortunately, without preventive treatment, by the time someone develops symptoms of rabies, there is no cure and the disease is fatal in almost 100% of cases,” said Dr. Nancy Welch, MD, health director for the Chesapeake Health Department. To prevent rabies in dogs and cats, keep them up to date on their rabies vaccinations.

The Health Director strongly emphasizes the following recommendations for Chesapeake residents to take in protecting their families and their pets from rabies: