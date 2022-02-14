Raccoon found in Newport News tested positive with rabies

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - The Peninsula Health District is notifying the residents in the vicinity of River Point Circle, and Flax Mill Road that a Raccoon has tested positive for the rabies virus.

Rabies is a fatal, but preventable, disease that is carried by mammals.

Anyone having information regarding any exposure to this animal (bite, scratch or contact with saliva by open wound or eyes, nose, mouth) should contact the Health Department at Peninsula Health District – Newport News Environmental Health Office, (757) 594-7340.

Exposures also include direct contact between your pet and the rabid animal. After hours, please contact local Animal Control, Newport News Animal Control: (757) 595-7387.

The District would like to remind all citizens to follow these three important rabies prevention guidelines:

1. Vaccinate your pets.

2. Report all exposures to animals (usually bites and scratches) to your doctor and the local health department.

3. Enjoy wildlife from a distance – don’t feed or encourage wild animals such as raccoons, skunks or foxes to visit your premises