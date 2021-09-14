Raccoon found on Long Point Boulevard in Portsmouth test positive for rabies

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The Portsmouth Health Department has reported that a raccoon has tested positive for rabies.

On September 10, the health department responded to an inquiry from a Suffolk wildlife rehabilitator, who rescued three baby raccoons from a residence on Long Point Blvd. in Portsmouth.

The caller stated that the raccoons had gotten into an altercation with an unknown source. One of the raccoons died from the injuries sustained from the attack. Two others were put down.

On September 14, the Portsmouth Health Department received results that one of the raccoons tested positive for the rabies.

The Virginia Beach resident who was exposed has been identified and is being treated.

Residents and visitors should take the following steps to prevent families and pets from being exposed to rabies:

