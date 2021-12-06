Raccoon found on West Little Creek Road in Norfolk tests positive for rabies

NORFOLK, Va. - A raccoon that was picked up in Norfolk has tested positive for rabies.

Health officials say the raccoon was picked up along the 1400 block of West Little Creek Road in the Meadowbrook neighborhood on December 1, 2021.

The raccoon was subsequently sent to the Virginia Department of Consolidated Laboratory Services in Richmond for testing and was reported positive for rabies on December 2, 2021.

The dogs involved in the incident were up to date on their rabies vaccinations.

If you have been bitten or scratched by a raccoon in this area, you are advised to contact the Norfolk Department of Public Health at 757-683-2712.

It is important to note that all animal bites and scratches should be reported to the local health department. Rabies is a fatal disease, but is preventable if treatment is begun early and completed as recommended by a medical provider.

Exposure incidents in Norfolk should be reported to the Environmental Health Division of the Norfolk Department of Public Health at 757-683-2712 or Norfolk Animal Control at 757-664-7387.

The following precautions are recommended to reduce the risk of rabies exposure:

Be sure dogs and cats are up-to-date on vaccinations.

Keep pets confined to home and yard.

Keep yards free of food that could attract wild animals.

Do not handle, touch or take in stray or wild animals.

Warn adults and children to report any animal bites or scratches.

Report stray or unvaccinated animals to Animal Control at 757-664-7387.

Report all animal or human exposures to the Norfolk Department of Public Health at 757-683-2712.

For more information, please contact the Environmental Health Division of the Norfolk Department of Public Health at 757-683-2712.

