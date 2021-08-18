Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Grandy Village area of Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – The City of Norfolk has reported that a raccoon has tested positive for rabies in the Grandy Village area of the city.

Health officials say the juvenile raccoon was picked up on August 9 along the 2900 block of Kimball Loop in the Grandy Village area of the city. It subsequently died and was sent to the Virginia Department of Consolidated Laboratory Services in Richmond for testing.

The lab reported a positive result on August 17. According to officials, there were no known exposures in the community.

If you have been bitten or scratched by a raccoon in this area, please contact the Norfolk Department of Public Health at 757-683-2712.

It is important to note that, in the event of any exposure, all animal bites and scratches should be reported to the local health department.

Rabies is a fatal disease, but is preventable if treatment is begun early and completed as recommended by a medical provider. Exposure incidents occurring in the city of Norfolk should be reported to the Environmental Health Division of the Norfolk Department of Public Health at 757-683-2712 or Norfolk Animal Control at 757-664-7387.

The following precautions are recommended to reduce the risk of rabies exposure: