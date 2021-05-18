Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - The Peninsula Health District reports that a raccoon has tested positive for rabies in the area of Ivystone Way and Commonwealth Drive.

Health officials say anyone having information regarding any exposure to this animal (bite, scratch or contact with saliva by open wound or eyes, nose, mouth) is asked to contact the Environmental Health office of the Peninsula Health Department at (757) 594-7340.

Exposures also include direct contact between your pet and the rabid animal. After hours, please contact the Newport News Animal Control at (757) 595-7387.

Rabies is a fatal, but preventable, disease that is carried by mammals and has been in the wild animal population on the Peninsula since the mid 1980’s.

The District would like to remind all citizens to follow these four important rabies prevention guidelines:

1. Vaccinate your pets.

2. Report all exposures to animals (usually bites and scratches) to your doctor and the local health department.

3. Enjoy wildlife from a distance – don’t feed or encourage wild animals such as raccoons, skunks or foxes to visit your premises.

4. Do not feed your pets outside, leave trash uncovered, or do anything that may attract wild animals to your property.

