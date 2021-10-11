Race for Virginia Governor tightens in final weeks

NORFOLK, Va. - With just three weeks to go until Election Day in Virginia, polls show a tightening race.

Democrat Terry McAuliffe leads Republican Glenn Younkin by four, according to a new poll from the Wason Center for Public Policy at Christopher Newport University.

In August, their poll had McAuliffe with a nine-point lead, so it has shrunk in the last few months.

The poll also found Youngkin gaining support from independent voters, gaining 11-percent more compared to August while McAuliffe lost support among some independents.

Political experts expect the race to be very closely watched for its implications on national elections in 2022 and beyond.

"I see that the Virginia gubernatorial race is becoming tighter and looks as if those individuals who are voting have chosen who they're going to vote for. There's a small group of voters still undecided and it looks like the candidates are actually going after those voters," said Dr. Eric Claville, the Director of the Center for African American Public Policy at Norfolk State University. "The key to the race, I believe, is to focus on getting your base out to the polls. It's all about turnout."

