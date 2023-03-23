Racoon tests positive for rabies after 'incident with several dogs' in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton and Peninsula Health Districts says it would like to notify the residents in the Northampton area of Hampton that a raccoon found on March 17, in the 400 block of Cynthia Drive, has tested positive for the rabies virus.

The raccoon was involved in an incident with several dogs. The dogs have been treated and received their rabies booster shots, according to Hampton and Peninsula Health Districts.

Anyone having information regarding any exposure to this animal (bite, scratch or contact with saliva by open wound or eyes, nose, mouth) is asked to contact the Environmental Health Office of the Hampton and Peninsula Health Department at (757) -727-1172.

Exposures also include direct contact between your pet and the rabid animal. After hours, please contact the Hampton Animal Response Office at (757) 727-6111.

Rabies is a fatal, but preventable, disease that is carried by mammals and has been in the wild animal population on the Peninsula since the mid 1980’s.

"Our local office of Environmental Health Services will be contacting the immediate neighbors as well as any civic or homeowner’s association that serves the community," said the release.

The District would like to remind all citizens to follow these four important rabies prevention guidelines:

1. Vaccinate your pets.

2. Report all exposures to animals (usually bites and scratches) to your doctor and the local health department.

3. Enjoy wildlife from a distance – don’t feed or encourage wild animals such as raccoons, skunks or foxes to visit your premises.

4. Do not feed your pets outside, leave trash uncovered, or do anything that may attract wild animals to your property.