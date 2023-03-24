Chesapeake S.W.A.T. team raids property following reports of narcotic sales

Editor's note: A previous version of this story inaccurately reported that Red Bones was raided. We are unsure which unit at the address was raided at this time.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake S.W.A.T. team raided a unit at 445 N. Battlefield Blvd. after investigating narcotic sales at the business, according to the City of Chesapeake.

The investigation began several weeks ago after the Chesapeake Police Special Investigations Section “received numerous complaints about narcotic sales” at 445 N. Battlefield Blvd., says the city.

After investigating, enough probable cause was established to get a search warrant, according to the city.

On Thursday, March 23 around 8 p.m., the Chesapeake S.W.A.T. team helped execute the search warrant, says the city.

This is active criminal investigation, and the city says criminal charges are pending.

