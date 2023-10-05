Watch Now
Rail maintenance expansion brings jobs to Chesapeake

Plasser American announces completion of new manufacturing facility
Posted at 5:38 PM, Oct 05, 2023
CHESAPEAKE, VA. — After two years of development, a new rail maintenance facility has been completed in Chesapeake, and just under 100 new jobs will come with it.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin stopped by the facility off of Atlantic Ave. created by Plasser American Thursday afternoon.

The manufacturing company based out of Austria has been developing rail maintenance equipment in Hampton Roads for more than 50 years.

"I have a very simple aspiration, I want made in America to mean made in Virginia, and today is one of those days that we get to celebrate," Youngkin said.

During a ribbon-cutting ceremony, Youngkin said this expansion comes at a time when freight rail is expected to have explosive growth around the country.

Gov. Youngkin presented a Virginia flag to the CEO of Plasser American.

"That creates opportunities, and those opportunities translate into investments here and that translates to opportunities for Virginians," Youngkin said.

Along with the $52 million investment 75 new positions are expected to be needed to run the facility.

