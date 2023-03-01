Watch Now
Railroad crossing closure in Suffolk to cause detours

RAILROAD CROSSING SIGN
Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
A street sign for a railroad crossing is seen in downtown Omaha, Nebraska on May 27, 2022.
Posted at 3:42 PM, Mar 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-01 15:42:12-05

SUFFOLK, Va. – The railroad crossing on Carolina Road in Suffolk will be closed while repairs are made, according to a city spokesperson.

The crossing is between Obici Industrial Boulevard and Greenfield Crescent.

Maintenance and repair work is expected to start on Monday, March 5 and end on Friday, March 10. The railroad will close on Monday for roughly three to five days.

Detour signs will be displayed for drivers to follow.

