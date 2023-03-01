Railroad crossing closure in Suffolk to cause detours

SUFFOLK, Va. – The railroad crossing on Carolina Road in Suffolk will be closed while repairs are made, according to a city spokesperson.

The crossing is between Obici Industrial Boulevard and Greenfield Crescent.

Maintenance and repair work is expected to start on Monday, March 5 and end on Friday, March 10. The railroad will close on Monday for roughly three to five days.

Detour signs will be displayed for drivers to follow.

