Rain or shine, local captain suggests fishing as a hobby to take on

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va -- Whether on a sunny day or a rainy day, there's no such thing as a bad day to go out fishing, according to fishing captain Mark Sterling

"We've had many great good fishing trips in rainy weather,” Sterling said.

Sterling is a fishing captain with Rudee Tours, a Virginia Beach-based fishing tour group. He takes people out on fishing trips.

"It's a long-time activity that's been around for many, many years,” Sterling said. “It's a family fun activity for everyone."

More and more people have been fishing over the last year thanks to the pandemic. That is according to previous reports News 3 has done.

Bait-and-tackle shops have said they've seen an influx of people interested in fishing.

"We have novice anglers and experienced anglers on every trip,” Sterling said.

Reporter Julio Avila sailed out with Sterling and his crew to try out the sport. The crew got the fishing rods and bait ready for a morning of fishing.

"Put your thumb on the spool, that's the most important part,” Sterling said as he guided Julio with the fishing rod. "You always put your thumb on your spool first before pushing out on your release lever."

The lines were cast into the water with pieces of crab and clam attached. Shortly after, the line hooked an Atlantic Croaker.

Sterling said Atlantic Croakers can be kept regardless of size. He added the importance of knowing size limits and seasons for certain fish in order to keep them.

He also said fishing enthusiasts can fish without a license in open waters if they sign up through fishing expedition tours like Rudee Tours. Otherwise, fishing enthusiasts will need to have a state-issued fishing license if fishing on their own.

Something fishing enthusiasts will keep though are memories of a good time.

"A lot of people have never been in the Atlantic Ocean, much less going fishing most people enjoy it and enjoy their trip,” Sterling said.