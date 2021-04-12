Rappahannock Community College offers tuition assistance programs to help residents secure in-demand jobs

WARSAW & GLENNS, Va. — Rappahannock Community College is offering tuition assistance programs to help area residents return to work and to higher education.

Students could qualify for Pell grant funding by taking classes in high-demand fields like network and cybersecurity, game design and development, website design, industrial technology maintenance, data cabling and fiber optic installation, welding, CNC milling and turning, accounting, law enforcement; and culinary arts.

Various health science concentrations qualify as well, including: certified nurse aide; medication aide; pharmacy technician; phlebotomy; EMS; and nursing.

Current undergraduate students and recent high school graduates can get an early start on classes and receive

transferable credits this summer. RCC offers both virtual and in-person options, and accelerated 8-week classes are available. The first summer session starts on May 17.

Individuals can enroll into fall classes now.