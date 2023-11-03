Realtors, community gather to discuss property insurance woes in the Outer Banks

DARE COUNTY, Va. - Tonight in Dare County members of the Outer Banks Realtors Association and the community gathered to discuss the future of property insurance in the area.

Recently, Nationwide announced the company was not renewing more than 1,000 policies in the Outer Banks, partly due to hurricane risks; more than 800 were in Dare County.

“It seems like we are the only one that’s getting beat up over it because we’re the eastern mid-coast region but Florida gets hit, South Carolina gets hit,” said local realtor Greg Green. “You just can’t tell what Mother Nature is going to do, we all know that."

Green said for people shopping around for an affordable policy - which may be harder to come by if predictions about the rising prices are correct - make sure you're not under-insured.

“Do your homework, talk to your insurance company, look at your costs, your finances, and that’s really the only route you can take," said Green.