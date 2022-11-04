Recall issued for AirWick air fresheners following consumer complaints

About 67,000 units of Reckitt’s AirWick air fresheners have been recalled. The recall applies to the “fresh linen” and “fresh waters” fragrances purchased between March 2022 and September 2022.

The air fresheners are sold at a variety of stores nationwide, such as Dollar Tree, True Value and Cumberland Farms.

The recall was issued after five incident reports were made. Consumers raised concerns about the air freshener cans leaking and rupturing. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said the issues are due to a missing corrosion inhibitor.

Reckitt urges consumers to wrap the defected cans in paper and safely dispose of them. The company is offering free replacements to those who purchased a recalled air freshener. Those interested should contact Reckitt at 800-228-4722.

