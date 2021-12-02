Recall issued for broccoli tots due to possible presence of small rocks, metal fragments

Recall alert!

Conagra Brands, Inc. is voluntarily recalling its Birds Eye Broccoli Tots in 12 oz. packages with specific best buy dates due to the potential presence of small rocks and metal fragments in the product, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced.

The company was made aware of this issue through calls from consumers.

The impacted products are listed below. Conagra Brands will work with retail customers to ensure that the recalled products are removed from store shelves.

Item Description Case UPC Item UPC Batch/Lot Code Best By Date BE BROC TOTS 10/12Z 20-0-14500-00125- 6 00-0-14500-00125- 2 4715105620 AUG-19-2022 and AUG-25- 2022 BE BROC TOTS 10/12Z 20-0-14500-00125- 6 00-0-14500-00125- 2 4715104220 AUG-11-2022 and AUG-12- 2022 BE BROC TOTS 10/12Z 20-0-14500-00125- 6 00-0-14500-00125- 2 4715113720 NOV-17-2022 BE BROC TOTS 10/12Z 20-0-14500-00125- 6 00-0-14500-00125- 2 4715113020 NOV-10-2022

The FDA says no other Birds Eye products are impacted by this issue.

As of Wednesday, Conagra has received two reports of injury, specifically dental damage, associated with the recalled product.

If you have purchased this product, you are advised to dispose of it. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers can reach Conagra Brands Consumer Care at 1-800-921-7404 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. CST Monday through Friday, or at consumer.care@conagra.com.