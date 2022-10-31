Recall issued for Foster Farms frozen chicken patties

Over 148,000 pounds of Foster Farms frozen chicken patties have been recalled after consumers contacted the USDA about finding clear pieces of plastic in the meat.

The patties are sold at the popular wholesale retailer Costco. The USDA said the recalled products were sent to Costcos in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah and Washington. The patties may have also been sent to other Costco locations.

No injuries related to the consumption of the patties have been reported, but the USDA is urging consumers to either discard the frozen meat or return it.

The impacted patties have a best by date of 09/11/23. Click here for more information.