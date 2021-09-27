Recall issued for Frozen DiGiorno Crispy Pan Crust Pepperoni Pizza

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Nestle USA Inc. is recalling approximately 27,872 pounds of frozen DiGiorno Crispy Pan Crust pepperoni pizza due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

The product contains a known allergen that was not declared on the product label, textured soy protein.

The textured soy protein can be found in the products with the label: 26-oz. carton containing “DIGIORNO PEPPERONI CRISPY PAN CRUST” with lot code 1181510721 and “Best Buy” date of MAR2022 on the label.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 1682A” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The product says frozen pepperoni pizza on the carton, but a three meat pizza may actually be inside.

The problem was found after the firm received a complaint stating that a three meat pizza was in a carton labeled as pepperoni pizza.

These wrongfully boxed pizzas were shipped to retail locations and distribution centers nationwide.

As of September 27, 2021 there have been no confirmed reports of allergic reactions due to the consumption of the product.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

