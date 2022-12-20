Watch Now
Recall issued for Innovasian ready-to-eat Crispy Chicken with Almonds entrée products

Posted at 6:43 AM, Dec 20, 2022
Around 6,000 pounds of Innovasian ready-to-eat Crispy Chicken with Almonds entrées have been recalled after the presence of shrimp was not listed on the product label, according to the USDA.

The USDA was made aware of the issue when a consumer complained about the product containing shrimp.

No reports of bad reactions due to product consumption have been reported.

If you purchased this product, the USDA recommends throwing the frozen entrées away or returning the product.

