Recall issued for kids reindeer crew socks due to choking hazard

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commision, Stance Inc. is recalling their “Kids Reiny Szn Mid-Cushion Crew Sock.”

The bells attached to the socks can detach, posing aspiration and choking hazards to young children.

The socks were sold in children’s sizes medium and large. These combed cotton blend socks are brown with a black heel and toe, have a reindeer image on the socks with gold jingling bells attached around the ankle of the socks.

About 10,800 units are included in this recall.

The UPC codes (UPC M: 19107481113 and UPC L: 190107481120) can be found on the back of the hang tag on the sock.

Consumers should stop using and return the recalled socks to a Stance store or contact Stance at info@stance.com to receive instructions for a pre-paid shipping label to return the recalled socks. Upon return of the recalled socks, consumers will receive a refund in the form of a credit of up to $20 to use on their next purchase on Stance.com or at a Stance retail store. This credit is not transferrable, is not redeemable for cash and is a one-time usage code.

Stance has received one report of the bells detaching. No injuries and no reports of children putting bells in their mouths have been reported.

The socks were sold by Stance and at specialty and premium apparel stores nationwide and online at www.Stance.com from November 2021 through December 2021 for about $15.