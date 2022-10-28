Watch Now
News

Actions

Recall issued for Lone Star Bakery’s beef shepherd’s pie, may be contaminated with foreign matter

The USDA said the pies may contain copper wire pieces
shepherd's pie recall
USDA
shepherd's pie recall
Posted at 5:52 AM, Oct 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-28 05:56:23-04

About 5,740 pounds of Lone Star Bakery frozen beef shepherd’s pie products have been recalled due to potential contamination of foreign matter, including copper wire pieces.

The USDA said the recalled “Boomerang’s Beef Shepherd’s Pies” are labelled with a use by date of 9/23/23. The department was made aware of the defected pies after consumers found copper wire inside the shepherd’s pies.

No injuries related to the pies have been reported. The USDA urges people with the recalled pies to discard them.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ZE26377-HamPhoto.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads

Making Strides in Hampton Roads: ACS holds Peninsula walk, Southside on Nov. 19