Recall issued for Lone Star Bakery’s beef shepherd’s pie, may be contaminated with foreign matter

About 5,740 pounds of Lone Star Bakery frozen beef shepherd’s pie products have been recalled due to potential contamination of foreign matter, including copper wire pieces.

The USDA said the recalled “Boomerang’s Beef Shepherd’s Pies” are labelled with a use by date of 9/23/23. The department was made aware of the defected pies after consumers found copper wire inside the shepherd’s pies.

No injuries related to the pies have been reported. The USDA urges people with the recalled pies to discard them.

