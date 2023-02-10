Recall issued for Purina dog food due to elevated vitamin D levels

Nestlé Purina PetCare Company has issued a voluntary recall for some Purina dog food products due to the potential presence of elevated vitamin D.

The impacted dog food is from the company’s Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental Dry Dog Food line, which is prescription-only.

The FDA shared the following about the risks of dogs consuming too much of the vitamin: “Vitamin D is an essential nutrient for dogs; however, ingestion of elevated levels can lead to health issues depending on the level of vitamin D and the length of exposure.”

Symptoms of elevated levels of vitamin D in dogs include “vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, and excessive drooling to renal (kidney) dysfunction,” according to the FDA.

The FDA says two dogs experienced adverse reactions after consuming the product, although they both recovered once they stopped eating the food.

The administration is instructing consumers to “immediately stop feeding and throw it away in a container where no other animals, including wildlife, can get to it.” If your dog is showing symptoms of elevated vitamin D levels, call your veterinarian.

For more information on the recall, click here.

For information on getting a refund, call 1-800-345-5678 or visit www.purina.com/contact-us.