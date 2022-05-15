Recall issued for some Skittles, Life Savers, and Starburst gummies after metal found in bags, candy

There's another recall, this time it involves several varieties of candy gummy snacks that you may have in your pantry.

The latest recall from the FDA is for Skittles, Starburst, and Life Savers. The maker, Mars Wrigley, says there could be a very thin metal strand in the gummies themselves or loose inside the bag.

There's a code on the back of the impacted bags. If the ten-digit code starts with 000 or 100, do not eat them and throw them away.

Mars Wrigley is working with retailers to remove recalled products from store shelves. Consumers with questions can contact the company by calling 1-800-651-2564 or by clicking here.

