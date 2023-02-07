Record-breaking 27 guns seized at Norfolk International Airport in 2022

NORFOLK, Va. — You may notice new signs hanging up at Norfolk International Airport, saying in big, bold letters, "NO WEAPONS IN THIS PROPERTY."

This comes after the Transportation Security Administration says a record-breaking number of guns were seized inside the airport in 2022. Officials say 27 people attempted to bring a firearm through TSA security in 2022, and 89% of them were loaded.

"Our officers are good at their jobs, but that is not the type of record we want to set," said Jeffery Horowitz, TSA's Assistant Federal Security Director for Norfolk International.

So far in 2023, authorities say they have seized three guns at Norfolk International and all of them were loaded.

The most common excuse TSA officials say they get is that people, "just forgot."

"A responsible gun owner knows where their gun is at all times," said TSA Spokesperson Lisa Farbstein. "So, when you come up to us and say, 'I forgot I had it with me,' that excuse does not fly."

And a careless mistake can come at a hefty price. According to Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney, Ramin Fatehi, attempting to bring a gun through TSA security will at least result in a misdemeanor charge of possession of a weapon in an airport terminal. If there is artful concealment that would suggest an effort at violence, terrorism, hijacking, or air piracy, Fatehi says the violator would face federal charges.

TSA can also issue a penalty fine of up to $15,000.

But TSA does permit guns on airplanes as long as they are stowed properly. If you wish to take a firearm on an aircraft, it much be in your checked bag rather than your carry-on. The gun must be unloaded, and ammo needs to be in a separate container. Both must be placed inside of a hard-sided locked case, and then that case must be taken to the airline check-in counter to be declared.

And be sure to do your homework. Different airlines allow different amounts of guns and ammo, so be sure to check the laws of where you're traveling to.

"If you're flying to New York City, then you better have a permit for New York City because you will get arrested if you don't," explained Farbstein. "Even if you do have a concealed carry permit here, it's not going to be good in New York City."