Recruit Military hots job fair for transitioning military members at Naval Station Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – A free job fair will be taking place at Vista Point Center at Naval Station Norfolk on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

The fair offers more than 70 registered exhibitors from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The job fair will feature exhibitors such as FedEx Express, Tesla, Patient First Corporation, and more.

Only those with a military ID or CAC will be allowed access to Naval Station Norfolk.

Complimentary parking is available in front of the venue.

As listed by recruit military, you can arrive at the venue by “entering base through Gate 2 (Main Gate) at the intersection of Admiral Taussig and Hampton Blvd. Once through the gate, proceed on Maryland Ave. At end, turn right. Venue will be immediately on your left.”

