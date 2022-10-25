Watch Now
News

Actions

Recruit Military hots job fair for transitioning military members at Naval Station Norfolk

Hiring
Matt Rourke/AP
A now hiring sign is posted on the side of a road in Willow Grove, Pa., Thursday, June 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Hiring
Posted at 7:57 AM, Oct 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-25 07:57:44-04

NORFOLK, Va. – A free job fair will be taking place at Vista Point Center at Naval Station Norfolk on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

The fair offers more than 70 registered exhibitors from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The job fair will feature exhibitors such as FedEx Express, Tesla, Patient First Corporation, and more.

Only those with a military ID or CAC will be allowed access to Naval Station Norfolk.

Complimentary parking is available in front of the venue.

As listed by recruit military, you can arrive at the venue by “entering base through Gate 2 (Main Gate) at the intersection of Admiral Taussig and Hampton Blvd. Once through the gate, proceed on Maryland Ave. At end, turn right. Venue will be immediately on your left.”

For more details, an event checklist, and success tips, click here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ZE26377-HamPhoto.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads

Making Strides in Hampton Roads: ACS holds Peninsula walk, Southside on Nov. 19