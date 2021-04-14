Recycling plant in Chesapeake closed for several hours after warehouse fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - The TFC Recycling plant was closed for several hours Wednesday afternoon after a fire in one of the plant's warehouses.

The plant, located at 1958 Diamond Hill Road in the Portlock section of Chesapeake, collects and processes recyclable materials for the Tidewater area. The fire happened in one of the warehouses that sorts recycled materials.

Firefighters with the Chesapeake Fire Department responded to the fire at 1:04 p.m. and arrived on scene six minutes later to find heavy smoke coming from the warehouse.

Crews deployed hoselines into an area where a series of bunkers and conveyors sort recycled materials.

The fire was called under control at 2:12 p.m.

No one was hurt during this incident.

The scene is still active as firefighters work to make sure the fire is completely out.

Fire officials will investigate the cause and origin of the fire once the operation is finished.

