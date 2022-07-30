Red, black and striped all over: Virginia Zoo welcomes baby red river hog

NORFOLK, Va. - The Virginia Zoo is welcoming its newest resident — a baby red river hog born to first-time mom Tikiti.

Born on June 20, 2022, Cantaloupe or "Lou" for short is nursing and getting accustomed to his surroundings. According to the Zoo, his mother's name, Tikiti, means watermelon, so zookeepers decided to keep the fruit-name theme for her baby.

Neither of the exhibit's other two red river hogs, Oboi and Remy, have been introduced to the piglet. Keepers with the Zoo said they will be able to see him through the mesh in their night-house stalls until they're able to be introduced.

When Lou is full-grown, keepers said he could weigh up to 250 pounds.

Tikiti and Lou will be visible in their outdoor habitat in the mornings to keep them separate from the exhibit's other animals.

If you'd like to learn more about Lou or donate to the Zoo by symbolically adopting him, click here.